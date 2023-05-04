Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.65.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

