M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 85962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

