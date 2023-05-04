M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $68.53.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,799 shares of company stock worth $4,862,011 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after buying an additional 287,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

