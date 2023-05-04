Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Magna International by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.