Main Street Research LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

