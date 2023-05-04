Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock worth $13,714,600 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $167.54 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

