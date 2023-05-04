Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,600. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

