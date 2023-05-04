Mark Florance Purchases 2,400 Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Stock

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) insider Mark Florance acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,146.93).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.10 million, a PE ratio of -2,035.00 and a beta of 0.71. abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($2.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

