Martin Brand Purchases 3,257 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand bought 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand acquired 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand acquired 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand acquired 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,318 ($103.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,771.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,645.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The company has a market capitalization of £41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,984.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,697.84%.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.94) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

