Master Fund Lp Repertoire Sells 10,144 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,594 shares in the company, valued at $26,332,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

PTMN opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.77%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

