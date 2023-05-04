Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

