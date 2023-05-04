Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $58.00. The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 619985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

