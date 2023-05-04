Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $58.00. The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 619985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.