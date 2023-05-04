Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

