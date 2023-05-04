MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.66. MeridianLink shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 31,714 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNK. Barclays boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,530.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

