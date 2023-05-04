Michel Demare Acquires 2,000 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($292,378.81).

AZN stock opened at £118.84 ($148.48) on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($154.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of £111.06. The stock has a market cap of £184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7,381.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 14,844.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($147.43) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £135 ($168.67) to £140 ($174.91) in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119.32 ($149.07).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

