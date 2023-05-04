Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,650 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $131.12 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.44.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 by 15,626.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.