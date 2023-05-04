MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT Raised to $9.50 at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 39.4 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.55. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

