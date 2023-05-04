MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.50. The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 806696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,999 shares of company stock worth $390,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $605.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
