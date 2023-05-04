Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
NERV stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27.
Insider Activity at Minerva Neurosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
