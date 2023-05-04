Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NERV stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

