Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERVGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Insider Activity at Minerva Neurosciences

In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.