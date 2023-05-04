Mizuho Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.16.

UBER stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

