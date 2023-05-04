Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

