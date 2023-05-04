Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $295.82 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $307.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

