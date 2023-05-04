Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $276.14, but opened at $290.64. Murphy USA shares last traded at $289.66, with a volume of 92,776 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,152,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,802,000 after acquiring an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.11 and its 200 day moving average is $274.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

