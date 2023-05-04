National Bank Financial Comments on EQB Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

EQB Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$62.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.44.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

