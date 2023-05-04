National Bank Financial Comments on goeasy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$89.82 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$88.30 and a 1-year high of C$144.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

About goeasy

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.