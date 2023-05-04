NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Trudi Clark Acquires 1,247 Shares

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) insider Trudi Clark bought 1,247 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($24,771.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NBPE opened at GBX 1,594 ($19.92) on Thursday. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,740 ($21.74). The company has a market cap of £745.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,245.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.16.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

