NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.11. NerdWallet shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 958,941 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet Trading Down 22.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.67 million, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.