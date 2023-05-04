NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

