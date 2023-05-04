Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

