New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 291,886 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 291,886 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,543,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.68.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

