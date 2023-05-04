NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NXRT stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,213,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

