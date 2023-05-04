NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NXRT stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
