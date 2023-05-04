Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $300.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

