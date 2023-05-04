Nexus Investment Management ULC Invests $208,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.05. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

