Nicholas Bridgen Acquires 6,400,000 Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Stock

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bridgen bought 6,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £640,000 ($799,600.20).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:FAR opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £53.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.38 ($0.30).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

