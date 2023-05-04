Nicola Bruce Buys 5,939 Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Nicola Bruce bought 5,939 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £9,977.52 ($12,465.67).

Ibstock Price Performance

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 170.90 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.36 million, a PE ratio of 776.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.45.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,090.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ibstock Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

