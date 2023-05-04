Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

