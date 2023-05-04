Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.33

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.33 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 52.90 ($0.66). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 29,919 shares traded.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.74 million, a PE ratio of -742.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Northern Bear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.