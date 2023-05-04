Northland Capmk Weighs in on Nutex Health Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nutex Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutex Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NUTX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

