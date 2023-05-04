Nova (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q1 guidance at $0.93-1.14 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.93-$1.14 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $90.22 on Thursday. Nova has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

