ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.