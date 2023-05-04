Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

