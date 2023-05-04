Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Stock Down 0.8 %

OLN stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

