Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 2,027 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,229.70 ($2,785.73).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,743.13).

On Friday, February 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,050 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,255 ($2,817.34).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KBT stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.90. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.50 ($1.91).

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.