Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

