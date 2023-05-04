Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.46, but opened at $62.74. Omnicell shares last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 102,093 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.40, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

