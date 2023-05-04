Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) vs. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Head-To-Head Survey

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -13.48% -87.09% -24.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $16.07 billion 0.02 -$177.47 million ($0.35) -2.73

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onion Global and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onion Global beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.