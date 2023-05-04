Oppenheimer Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

