Oppenheimer Comments on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.33 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $931.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $857.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $834.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $941.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.