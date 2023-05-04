Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

GGG opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 626.8% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after buying an additional 1,417,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.