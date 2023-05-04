Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.97. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $42.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $39.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.72 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Shares of URI stock opened at $350.23 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.38 and its 200 day moving average is $379.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.